The Red Wolf (Canis rufus) is the world's most endangered canine. It is a uniquely American wolf, with its entire historical range limited to within the eastern United States. The red wolf subspecies is the product of an ancient genetic mix between the gray wolf and coyote, but is now considered a unique subspecies and worthy of conservation. The red wolf is smaller and thinner than the gray wolf. It is actually gray-black in color, but has a distinctive reddish cast for which it is named. Photo Credit: JeffGoulden (iStock).