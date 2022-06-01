According to an article from the New York Times, there's a contender that's been overlooked during the discussion of the world's largest living organism. While many have long-claimed that the record holder is an aspen grove in Colorado (or another large one in Utah), some believe a plant in Australia may be a better fit for that title.
A natural cloning of a sea grass species called Poseidon's ribbon weed that's found off the westernmost tip of Australia, in Shark Bay, is estimated to be a massive 49,000 acres in size – roughly 37,000 football fields. This compares what most have believed is the largest living organism, Utah's Pando aspen grove, at 106 acres and an aspen grove on Colorado's Kebler Pass that's said to be comparable to or larger than the Pando grove, but hasn't been fully measured.
A self-cloning characteristic is what makes it possible for all three organisms to contend for the title of 'world's largest organism,' with Colorado's aspen groves known to consist of interconnected trees with shared DNA. Similarly, while the sea grass in Australia may appear to be many similar plants in one spot, the pieces of grass actually share the same genetic code.
Governor Jared Polis was quick to refute the claim, providing his constituents with three key points in support for the argument that one of North America's aspen groves remains the largest organism on the planet.
His first point was that while the large swath of 'record-setting' sea grass found in Australia is identical in genetics, it exists in patches and some patches are not interconnected. He believes that this means the plants are not the same organism, but instead different organisms with the same genetic makeup.
Polis also takes issue with how the claim that the sea grass is the world's largest organism is based on area, not mass. In terms of weight, Polis claims that aspen groves and their root systems are much 'larger' than the widespread collection of sea grass.
Polis also notes that researchers have detected subtle mutations among the collection of grass, further supporting the idea that this 'organism' is actually many organisms with the same genetic makeup instead of being a single living organism.
What do you think? Should Australia's massive bed of sea grass be considered the world's largest organism or should a large aspen grove still hold on to the title? Let us know in the comments and find more information about each species below.
See the full study published on Australia's sea grass here and read an in-depth report on Colorado's aspens here.
The real lesson is the futility of the “We’re Number One” boosterism.
The simple question, “by what measure” throws it into confusion. Harmless enough if talking about trees and sea grass, but more destructive when the claims are stirring up national hubris.
You would think Gov Polis would have more important issues to deal with. I am pretty sure that I could come up with a list if needed.
