Copper Mountain resort's epic snow maze is back, and this year, its bigger than ever.
The maze is located in the resort's East Village next to the Super Bee lift, and opened to visitors on Friday. It is free to check out, and is open for anyone over the age of three. Also, no skis, snowboards, or other sliding devices will be allowed inside of the maze.
In report by Summit Daily, the company responsible for building the maze has reported that this year it will be around 8,000 square feet, nearly doubling in size from previous years.
According to a Facebook post the owner of Snice Snow and Ice Carving, Keith Martin, the attraction is the worlds highest alpine snow maze.
The maze opens at 9 AM and closes at sunset each day. For more information visit the Copper Mountain website, here.
