Generation Wild, a program created by Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) to help connect children with nature, will be making an attempt to break the world record for 'longest hopscotch game' at Chatfield State Park later this month.
The previous record was set in April of this year by the SEED First-Year Leadership Organization at The Georgia Institute of Technology. Their hopscotch game stretched 4.2 miles. To beat the record, Generation Wild intends on painting one that is 4.5 miles long.
An official from the Guinness Book of World Records will be in attendance when the hopscotch games debuts on September 18 at 10 AM.
"During the world record attempt, two tribute “hoppers” will complete the full 4.5 miles to verify that the course is, in fact, a functioning hopscotch. The hoppers will end at the world’s longest hopscotch celebration, located near the state park’s swim beach area, where Guinness World Records will announce if Generation Wild has claimed the title for the world's longest hopscotch," a news release from Generation Wild said.
The first 500 people to arrive on September 18 will receive free entry to the park, according to the release. Visitors can also expect swag giveaways and games throughout the day.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.