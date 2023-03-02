Daily News reports that Amber Rose Barnes has been sentenced for killing a husky in Montana that she claims to have thought was a wolf. Barnes was allegedly hunting for a black bear at the time she encountered the husky, soon to kill it, skin it, and post images on social media.
"Was a great feeling to text my man and say I just smoked a wolf pup," read the post, which has since been deleted. The post also included images of the deceased dog, which raised questions from those online about the species of the animal. The animal was later determined to be a young husky that had been abandoned in the area.
Barnes pled no contest to misdemeanor animal cruelty and will have her sentence deferred for six months as long as she meets probationary requirements, which include attending a hunter safety class and not using her hunting rifles during that six-month period.
Read more about this here.
