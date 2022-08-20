Crews from the Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs fire departments responded to Cave of the Winds, a cave attraction near Colorado Springs, on Friday afternoon after receiving reports that woman was injured inside of the cave.
According to a report from KRDO, the 20-year-old woman fell around 100 yards into a cave tour, and suffered a possible head injury.
Crews were able to safely evacuate the woman. No further information regarding her condition has been made available.
