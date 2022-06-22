According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a climber took a 20 to 60 foot fall while rappelling at Eldorado Canyon State Park on Wednesday, sustaining life-threatening injuries.
The Boulder County Communications Center received a call reporting the accident at about 9 AM on June 22. The fall had taken place in the Wind Tower area of the state park, which is a popular spot for trad-style rock climbing.
As crews arrived on the scene, it was discovered that the fallen climber, a 58-year-old female, had been rappelling from 'The Bomb' anchor point at the time of the accident. For those unfamiliar with the climbing process, rappelling would typically take place when a route has been completed and climbers are returning to the ground.
While 'The Bomb' route is rated as one of the easiest routes on the Wind Tower formation, it's a two-pitch trad-style route, which is a technical form of climbing that relies on participants placing their own protection on the wall. Route notes indicate that an established bolted anchor is present, while also recommending that climbers bring equipment to set their own.
After the fall took place, witnesses called for help and rushed to the scene. The bystanders would also help direct rescue crews to the fallen climber while the fallen climber's partner remained stuck on the wall.
The injured climber was packed into a litter and full-body vacuum splint and evacuated from the scene, transported to a waiting helicopter via ambulance.
After the injured climber had been cared for, the rescue team then climbed to the other climber that had been stranded on the wall, assisting them down. It is reported that this climber had minor injuries, but left the scene with friends.
Rappelling is one of the most dangerous aspects of climbing. While gear failure or improper anchor building can pose serious risks, running out of rope to rappel on is also a major concern, as this can send climbers falling off the end of their rope. Many climbers utilize a stopper knot at the end of their rope to prevent sliding off before reaching the ground. It is unclear what factors contributed to the fall in this incident. The climber's experience level was not addressed, but it was stated that the climbers were fully equipped with gear.
Routes on the Wind Tower formation are some of the most climbed routes in Eldorado Canyon. Mountain Project lists 53 climbs in the area, ranging from 5.4 to 5.13 a/b in difficulty. All routes listed on Mountain Project are trad-style, with the exception of the most difficult 5.13 a/b route, which is a mix of trad and sport climbing styles.
Thanks goes out to teams involved in this rescue effort, including the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, Mountain View Fire Protection District, Louisville Fire Protection District, and Medevac.
