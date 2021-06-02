Last month, a woman was exercising in Greeley West Park with her wife when the pair noticed a man that was watching them stretch from nearby bushes. Identifying the behavior as "creepy", the women attempted to leave the scene, which resulted in the man pursuing them.
As the man followed, one of the women asked the man about his behavior and he ran off. The other woman pursued the man, at which point he stopped running and tackled her to the ground, starting to strangle her with his hand.
The woman got the man off of her by kicking him in the groin, then running to a nearby house for help. Bodily injury resulted from the strangling, with the woman reporting injuries to her throat, neck, and abdomen.
The suspect, identified as Travis Gutierrez, 38, was caught and reportedly admitted to watching the women and strangling one of them.
An advisement hearing for Gutierrez approaches on June 28.
Additional details about this incident can be found in local news coverage by the Greeley Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.