A 45-year-old woman was rescued in Rocky Mountain National Park on Tuesday after slipping on wet rocks and being swept away in St. Vrain River.
The woman, who was visiting from Oklahoma, was approximately one mile from the Wild Basin trailhead when the accident occurred. After slipping, she was swept 100 feet downstream, eventually coming to a stop under large logs. She was able to pull herself on top of the log debris in the river and await rescue.
Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue responded to the call for help, along with the Dive and Swiftwater Rescue Team of Estes Valley Fire Protection District, Boulder Emergency Squad, and Allenspark Fire Protection.
Rescuers were able to get the woman off of the log safely without having to enter the water. She was able to walk away from the scene by her own power and went to Estes Park Health for evaluation after declining ambulance transportation.
Rocky Mountain National Park officials pointed to this incident as a reminder to be safe around the park's water. Follow all rules and remember that wet rocks can be very slippery. It's also worth noting that water in Rocky Mountain National Park can be very cold, capable of resulting in cold water shock.
This incident follows the recovery of a dead body in seven feet of water at a state park in Colorado earlier this week. Though unconfirmed, that death is presumed to be a drowning. If that is the case, it would be the eighth drowning death in Colorado during 2021, six of which have happened on standing bodies of water where no current is present. In 2020, 34 deaths occurred throughout the year – the deadliest water year on record for the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.