A 14-year-old was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly shooting and robbing a woman at Progress Park in Littleton, according to the Littleton Police Department.
The woman was reportedly walking on Big Dry Creek Trail at about 8:43 PM on Sunday when she was approached by two individuals who looked to be in their 'mid-teens'.
Upon arriving at the scene, officers found that a woman was suffering from a "non life-threatening" gunshot wound and had reportedly been robbed. She was immediately transported to a nearby hospital.
An investigation lead to an arrest warrant being issued early Tuesday morning. The 14-year-old suspect was arrested and has been charged with first-degree assault and aggravated robbery.
Police are actively looking for the second suspect and patrols in the area will be increased over the next few days, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 303-794-1551.
Progress Park is a residential area in Littleton that features natural spaces and trails. Big Dry Creek trail is five miles long and paved, according to AllTrails.com.
Hope the lady is going to be okay! I also hope the get the second boy! Lady should not be alone on trails at night and with a small camera take pics of people doing this stuff too! Jess
