According to the Saguache County Sheriff's Office, a woman is missing in the area of North Crestone Campground near Crestone, Colorado.
Jenifer Ann Driver, who goes by her spiritual name Mountain Sun, was last seen at the campground, though it is believed that she may have attempted a hike to North Crestone Lake with a backpack, sleeping bag, and tent.
If Mountain Sun did leave from North Crestone Campground headed for North Crestone Lake, it is likely that she took North Crestone Creek Trail – 11.3 miles with 3,333 feet of gain out-and-back, according to AllTrails.
Mountain Sun is described as 5-foot-4-inches and approximately 170 pounds with grey shaved hair and brown eyes, frequently in baggy clothing.
The initial public announcement regarding Mountain Sun's disappearance was made on the night of October 29. According to the Saguache County Sheriff's Office, the search for her continues on November 1.
Those in the area should be on the lookout for signs of someone in distress.
Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office at 719-655-2544.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.