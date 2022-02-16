Investigators with the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office are searching for a woman who was last heard from in a 911 call she made on Sunday afternoon.
Melinda Tafoya-Deltoro, 38, called 911 from the Miner's Candle area near Clear Creek County's Idaho Springs after her car got stuck in the snow at around 4:30 PM, according to a news release from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
Responding officers located Tafoya-Deltoro's vehicle, but not her, officials say.
As of Wednesday morning, she has still not been found, according to Clear Creek County's Undersheriff Bruce Snelling.
"An extensive search of the area has not located Melinda. The Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance in locating Melinda in the event that she left the area," the release said.
If you have any information about this incident or have seen Tafoya-Deltoro since Sunday, contact detectives at 303-679-2354. You can also email the sheriff's office at crime_tips@clearcreeksheriff.us.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.