According to a 10 AM report from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a woman named Natasha is believed to be missing in the area of Brainard Lake, which is the most popular destination in the Boulder Ranger District.
Natasha was last seen Wednesday afternoon near the winter parking lot of Brainard Lake, described as 6-foot-tall, 178 pounds, and in a t-shirt with khaki pants. She was reported missing later that evening and crews have been searching for her since.
Authorities also described Natasha has having difficulty hearing.
It is unclear if she was with anyone or what she was doing at the outdoor recreation destination when she disappeared.
Those who think they may have seen Natasha or those with other information that may help the case should call 303-441-4444.
Brainard Lake is located near Ward, Colorado, which is found about 13 miles west-northwest of Boulder.
