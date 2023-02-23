According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, 74-year-old Janet Sandoval, of Genesee, has gone missing after dropping her husband off at Denver International Airport on February 22.
Janet is described as 5-foot-4 and slim with brown eyes and gray hair. She went to the airport at about 11 AM on Wednesday and was driving a 2010 tan Volvo station wagon with license plate 102VWG. Cognitive impairment may be a factor, according to the sheriff's office.
She may have been spotted at about 3:30 PM yesterday at I-70 and Kipling, which is in the Wheat Ridge area.
Anyone with information that could help find Mrs. Sandoval should contact Jefferson County Dispatch at 303-271-0211.
If she is cognitively impaired, why is she driving??? Scary for everyone.
MANY people with those conditions drive. Maybe they do because they're at the very fringe of diagnosis?
