Janet Sandoval, 74, and an image of a vehicle similar ro the one she was last seen driving. Photos: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, 74-year-old Janet Sandoval, of Genesee, has gone missing after dropping her husband off at Denver International Airport on February 22.

Janet is described as 5-foot-4 and slim with brown eyes and gray hair. She went to the airport at about 11 AM on Wednesday and was driving a 2010 tan Volvo station wagon with license plate 102VWG. Cognitive impairment may be a factor, according to the sheriff's office.

She may have been spotted at about 3:30 PM yesterday at I-70 and Kipling, which is in the Wheat Ridge area.

Anyone with information that could help find Mrs. Sandoval should contact Jefferson County Dispatch at 303-271-0211.

JCurious
JCurious

If she is cognitively impaired, why is she driving??? Scary for everyone.

Kattybuck
Kattybuck

MANY people with those conditions drive. Maybe they do because they're at the very fringe of diagnosis?

