Saguache, Colorado. Map: ©2023 Google Maps.

According to Saguache County Search and Rescue, Edna Quintana may be missing in the mountains surrounding the San Luis Valley town of Saguache.

She was last seen in the town of about 500 residents on May 3 and has not been heard from since. While her whereabouts are unknown, authorities note that she may have traveled into more rugged terrain in the area, for which she was not prepared to stay in.

Quintana also has acquaintances in Center, Colorado, which is about 23 miles south of Saguache.

Quintana is described as five-foot-three-inches and between 110 and 120 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes, and a small build.

Edna Quintana, courtesy photo.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Saguache County Sheriff's Office at 719-655-2525. Those who may encounter Quintana should know that she may be scared and that they should ensure her she is safe, also calling to report the encounter.

