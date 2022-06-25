Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) are searching for a bear that they believe swatted at, and injured a woman who was sleeping in a tent at Monument Lake Resort on Friday.
The woman was on camping trip with her husband and child when the incident occurred.
"The victim reported that around 2 AM, the bear stepped on a beach ball outside the tent, popping it. The noise woke the victim’s 2-year-old daughter, who started crying. The victim moved her daughter to comfort her, likely brushing the side of the tent," a news release from CPW said.
The bear reportedly then swatted at the tent, and struck the woman through the fabric. She suffered minor scratches to the head, and did not seek medical attention.
According to CPW policy, since the bear made contact with a human, this incident is classified as an attack. If the bear is found, it will be euthanized, the release said.
“This is an unfortunate incident because the bear was not aggressively pursuing the victim,” said Mike Brown, CPW’s Area Wildlife Manager for the region.
“The local District Wildlife Manager has set a trap in the campground in hopes of catching this bear.”
Crews from U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal & Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and their search dogs are pursuing the bear. As of the time of publication on Saturday morning, the bear has not been found.
“If the bear intended to harm the woman, the outcome would have been much worse,” Brown said. “The evidence of the investigation illustrates that bears react to the environment they live in.”
CPW recommends that campers sleep away from the walls of their tents to avoid getting wildlife's attention. More information on camping in bear country can be found here.
(1) comment
I hope this bear leaves the area so they don’t need to euthanize. Very sad.
