The 49-year-old woman whose body was recovered from Big Thompson River in Loveland on Monday was murdered, according to the Loveland Police Department in a news release.
Police began receiving reports of an unconscious woman in the river at Barnes Park at about 11:12 AM on Monday. Upon arrival, crews located and recovered the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Initially, police called the death "suspicious", but have since confirmed that they are investigating it as a homicide.
"Through the course of this active investigation, detectives have determined the woman was murdered and are asking the public to please provide any information in the case," the release said.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact detectives at 970-962-2061.
Barnes Park is located on the south side of the City of Loveland. It is home to multiple baseball/recreation fields and a batting cage facility. Big Thompson River cuts through the area.
