A woman's body was discovered at Rampart Park in Colorado Springs at around 10:30 PM on Saturday night, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).
In an interview with KKTV, officers said that the woman was found in the park's baseball field and appeared to have been shot.
"Due to the nature of the incident, the CSPD Violent Crimes Section Homicide/Assault Unit responded and assumed responsibility of the investigation. Detectives are actively working to develop information about the incident and identify those involved," officials from CSPD said.
The body has been transported to the El Paso County Coroner's Office for identification and to determine the manner of death, police say.
An active investigation is underway, and there have been no arrests made at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (719) 444-7000; or, to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867).
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.