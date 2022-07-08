Another person has died at Lake Pueblo, presumably drowning after being reported missing from the shore on the afternoon of July 7.
The unidentified woman was on the shore in the popular North Sailboard beach area when it was noticed she was gone. Authorities rapidly responded to the scene, arriving in six minutes and using an underwater drone to quickly locate the woman.
The drone located the woman in about 10 minutes in 20-foot-deep water. The woman was pulled to shore, but was declared deceased.
Presumably a tragic drowning, Colorado Parks and Wildlife used the accident to remind the public of the importance of always wearing a lifejacket when in or around a body of water in Colorado.
If the investigation into the death reveals that the woman's cause of death was indeed drowning, it will be the 23rd drowning death of the year in Colorado, narrowing the gap between this year and the record number of drowning deaths that took place in 2020 – 34.
It's also important to note that rules about where to enter the water as a swimmer should always be followed. Lake Pueblo allows swimming in one area, as a number of risks exists, including boats and the possibility for cold water shock.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this death.
