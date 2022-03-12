The body of a woman was discovered by a hiker at the Flagg Park trailhead in Lafayette on Saturday morning, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff's Department.
The hiker called emergency services at around 8:09 AM, after finding the woman in her car with blood on her face and a bullet hole in the windshield, the release said.
"Upon arrival, Lafayette and Erie Police Officers located the the vehicle and medical personnel from the Lafayette and Mountain View Fire Departments provided medical treatment to the 24 year-old female. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene," the department said.
This death is currently under investigation and at this time foul play is not suspected, officials say.
The woman has not yet been identified.
