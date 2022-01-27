An incident took place in Colorado on Thursday that serves as another reminder for dog owners to keep their pups on a leash.
At about 2:30 PM on January 27, South Metro Fire Rescue responded to the report that an adult female had fallen through the ice while trying to save a dog that had previously fallen through while trying to chase geese.
While the pond isn't officially named in the report, it appears to be Cherry Knolls Pond in the area of 2810 E. Easter Avenue in Centennial, found in a residential area along Big Dry Creek trail. The point where the dog fell through the ice was about 40 feet from shore.
A witness to the incident was able to assist the woman and the animal out of the water prior to the arrival of emergency crews. The witness moved out to the woman's position in the pond by sliding across the ice on their stomach, thus distributing weight over a wider area.
The woman and dog were evaluated and determined to have no injuries. They did not require transportation to the hospital, with responding crews instead able to transport both home.
If an animal falls through ice, it's important for bystanders not to pursue it. If ice won't hold an animal with its weight distributed across four points, it probably won't hold a human. Instead, call emergency services for assistance immediately.
Remember, there is no such thing as 100 percent safe natural ice, meaning that caution should always be exercised.
Here's a list of ice safety guidelines that might save your life.
