According to a report from the Brinnon Fire Department, a visitor to Washington's Olympic National Forest required rescue after becoming stuck in a vault toilet. The woman had fallen into the waste reservoir while attempting to retrieve a phone she had dropped into the space and was unable to escape.
The woman, in her 40s, was using the toilet at the top of Mount Walker (2,804') when she dropped her phone into the vault. She then dismantled the toilet and used her dog's leash to attempt to 'fish out' the device.
When her first approach failed, she attempted to use the leash to support her own weight, which failed. She then fell into the vault headfirst.
After retrieving her phone, she tried to escape the toilet for 15 to 20 minutes before calling for help.
When crews arrived at the mountaintop scene, they were able to pass items to the patient, which she was able to stack to a height that allowed them to reach her. Crews then pulled the woman to safety.
The patient was washed down and given an industrial coverall to wear. She denied transport. Despite being uninjured, medical attention was strongly advised due to her exposure to human waste.
According to the responding crew, "She only wanted to leave. She thanked the responders and continued her journey back to California."
While the fall into the vault could have injured the woman, the gasses that could be present would also be amajor cause for concern.
In a similar 2014 scenario, two people died while trying to retrieve a cell phone dropped into an open-pit toilet in China. In that case, six people were ultimately found unconscious in knee-deep excrement, each entering the space in attempt to save the others. The two that died were knocked out by the fumes and suffocated in the waste.
If something valuable is lost in a vault toilet, the safest call is to let authorities know over attempting to retrieve the item by yourself.
