A 20-year-old from Washington suffered severe burns at Yellowstone National Park after entering a thermal hot spring in attempt to save her dog.
The woman was with her father at the time of the incident. The two had stopped their vehicle and exited it to look at the view. At this point, their dog jumped out of their car and ran into Maiden's Grave Spring near Firehole River. The woman then entered the water as she attempted to rescue the animal. Her father got her out of the feature. The dog was also removed.
The woman was transported by her father to the town of West Yellowstone for initial treatment and later moved to a burn center in Idaho. The father stated that the dog would be taken to a veterinarian, though no update on the dog's condition has been released. The woman suffered severe burns between her shoulders and feet.
According to Yellowstone officials, hydrothermal areas are very fragile and ground is often thin around them, making staying on walkways and behind barriers essential for safety reasons. Scalding water often lies just beneath the surface of the fragile ground.
This is one example of why it is crucial to follow posted signage while at America's national parks, whether it's preventing an accident involving thermal water or helping visitors avoid other hazards. This is also a good example of why pets should be kept on leash and under control.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.