Colorado resident Amber Hall was recently given a horrifying surprise when she discovered at least 10 snakes living in the walls of her Centennial home.
A GoFundMe fundraiser has since been published to help Hall afford pest control measures.
"Amber is a single mom and a registered nurse who worked and saved her whole life to purchase her first home for her two kids," said Hall's cousin, Kori Nichols in the GoFundMe description.
"Only a couple short days after moving in, the horror started as she found multiple snakes living in the walls of her home."
The snakes living in Hall's home are reportedly garter snakes, which can birth up to 80 offspring at a time. This wild fact means that there's a chance there are a lot more snakes inside the house.
According to Nichols, neither the real estate agents that Hall worked with, nor the mortgage lender have been responsive to her concerns.
"She has already spent thousands of dollars trying to get rid of these snakes. She needs help to raise money to hire an attorney and for a hotel, while in the process of getting the snakes removed, pest control, a contractor, and anything else that can help her deal with this."
The fundraiser can be found, here.
