A woman has died after falling off of an escalator at Mile High Stadium in Denver on Saturday, according to officials from the Denver Police Department.
The woman was reportedly sitting on the railing of the escalator when she lost her balance and fell on to the concourse below. She later died of her injuries, police said.
The incident is being investigated as an accidental death according to officials. Information regarding the identity of the victim has not yet been released.
Condolences go out to those affected by this death.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.