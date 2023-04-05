According to Utah's Duchesne County Sheriff's Office, tragedy struck near Indian Canyon (about 70 miles west of Dinosaur, Colorado) on April 2, when a group of ice climbers found themselves in a situation where an ice column came crashing down. However, heroic actions by one of the climbers likely saved another's life.
The three climbers were attempting to scale Raven Falls when a 34-year-old male climber that was ascending struck the ice column, causing it to collapse on impact. This resulted in the male climber falling roughly 40 feet.
As the ice came crashing down on two female climbers below, the 41-year-old female pushed the lead climber's 21-year-old female belayer out of the way, possibly saving her life while sacrificing her own. The 41-year-old ice climber was later found trapped beneath two "huge" blocks of ice. Images from the scene show chunks of ice that appear to be the size of a large van.
After being pushed out of the way, the 21-year-old climber was able to leave the scene and call for help. The male climber that fell was ultimately hoisted off of mountain with serious injuries.
The deceased climber was since been identified as Meg O'Neill, whose last post on Instagram noted that she had climbed 121 pitches of ice this season. O'Neill held the Assistant Director position at Embark Outdoors, a Salt Lake City non-profit "designed to empower refugee young women through outdoor education and sports, such as climbing, hiking, swimming, and camping."
According to Mountain Project, Raven Falls is a two-pitch, 110-foot route that's rated as WI4, which means it consists of continuous steep or vertical ice.
Ice climbing can be an extremely dangerous and unpredictable sport due to falling ice. Even in good conditions and when best practices are followed, chunks of ice can regularly break off as climbers slice into their climbing surface with axes and crampons.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this death.
No one shows greater love than when he/she lays down his/her life for his/her friends.
