MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — A woman was critically injured Tuesday in a fall from a cliff at a popular park for hiking in Connecticut.
Ken Morgan, Meriden’s fire chief, said the hiker fell 65 feet (19.8 meters) from the cliff above Castle Craig at Hubbard Park and tumbled another 120 feet (36.6 meters).
Rescue workers found the woman just before 12:30 p.m. near a flagpole, Morgan said. They stabilized her before carrying her to a parking lot where she was airlifted to Yale-New Haven Hospital, he said.
The woman, whose name was not immediately released, suffered serious injuries to her head, torso and a knee, Morgan said. She was conscious, but “not responding appropriately” to questions from rescuers, he said.
“We train for this kind of thing,” Morgan told the Record-Journal newspaper. “We had a good game plan going in and it seemed to go fairly well.”
