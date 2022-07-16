A woman and a female child were killed on Friday, after being caught in a flash flood at the Cameron Peak burn scar in Larimer County, according to officials.
Crews from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office were deployed to the Glen Haven and Crystal Mountain areas west of Fort Collins at around 5 PM, after receiving reports of flash flooding. One report said that a camping trailer had been washed away, with a woman and a girl inside.
"Crews encountered moderate flooding in the Glen Haven area and significant flooding in the Crystal Mountain/Buckhorn area including washed out private bridges and culverts. Buckhorn Road was washed out near mile marker 25 and deputies used the LCSO Humvees to access areas beyond that point. Others searched the affected areas on foot," a news release from the sheriff's office said.
The victim's bodies were located at around 7:30 PM. As of the sheriff's office's most recent update at around 11:30 PM on Friday night, recovery efforts are still underway.
No information regarding the identity of the victims has been released. Condolences go out to those affected by these tragic deaths.
A home on the 700 block of Granite Road was also destroyed, according to officials. Debris clean-up efforts are expected to begin on Saturday.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.