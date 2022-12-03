The international ski resort giant, Vail Resorts, was ordered to pay a woman $2.4 million dollars last month, after her hand was smashed with a bowling ball by a Vail Resorts employee.
According to a case review that was written by the plaintiff's counsel, the incident occurred on April 4, 2019. The Vail Resorts’ Mountain Activities Team was reportedly holding a end-of-season company party at a bowling alley in Park City, Utah. The plaintiff, Amy Herzog, was working as a manager at the bowling alley at the time.
"Over the course of the Vail company bowling party, the attendees began bowling in an increasingly unorthodox and careless manner, including, kicking the bowling balls down the lane, bowling between their legs, bowling two at-a-time, and bowling while covering their eyes. Vail employee, Joe Ellis, performed two 360-degree spin maneuvers while bowling," the review reads.
At one point, Herzog had to retrieve a bowling ball that was stuck in a gutter, the review said. Ellis reportedly threw another 360-degreee ball, which reportedly hopped lanes and crushed Herzog's hand against the gutter ball.
"X-rays revealed acute comminuted fractures of the left second and third metacarpals. She required immediate surgery, but her hand was too swollen to proceed at that time. She was forced to wait almost 2-weeks before the swelling subsided enough to allow for surgery," the review said.
In total Herzog underwent three surgeries, and has never regained the full function of her hand as a result of the incident. She later sued Vail Resorts for negligent supervision, with counsel arguing that the party was a Vail sponsored event making it their responsibility to supervise.
The jury reached the verdict that awarded Herzog $2.4 million on November 16, 2022.
