Less than a month after a third teenage female was assaulted in the Fort Collins area, another assault has taken place. This assault did not involve a teenager, but several similarities are present between the cases, each involving a male suspect and what could be described as an ambush-style attack.
According to the City of Fort Collins, a woman in her 40s was reportedly grabbed from behind by a male and sexually assaulted at about 3 PM on December 20. She was out for a walk on the 1200 block of East Elizabeth Street at the time the attack occurred.
Thankfully, a bystander saw the struggle and yelled at the male attacker, prompting him to flee the scene.
The suspect in this assault was described as a white man in all dark clothing.
This attack follows three other highly publicized attacks that have occurred in the Fort Collins area involving three different female teens as victims. Occurring on August 21, October 13, and November 23, these attacks could also be described as 'ambush-style,' though they occurred later in the day. In two of these cases, the attacker approached the victim from behind and in the third case, the attacked jumped out of a bush. Authorities have yet to note a possible link between the most recent attack and these three previous attacks.
"This is a shocking crime that happened in broad daylight," said Crimes Against Persons Sergeant Heather Moore. "We're extremely grateful for the bystander who took action and intervened. We really need her to contact us and share anything she remembers so we can get this perpetrator off our streets."
The bystander that intervened and the victim parted ways following the attack when the victim left to seek care and to notify the police.
Anyone with information that may help solve this case is asked to contact FCPS Detective Dollie Knab at 970-416-2195. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via Crime Stoppers of Larimer county at 970-221-6868.
