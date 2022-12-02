The Boulder Police Department is asking for assistance from the public to identify the owner of a dog that allegedly attacked and injured a woman at Centennial Middle School on Tuesday.
The suspect was reportedly walking her off-leash Blue Heeler at about 3:45 PM when the dog charged the victim and bit her on the leg. The victim sustained multiple puncture wounds and bruising.
According to police, the suspect left the scene without providing her information to the victim. She was spotted walking at the school again the next day at about 8:45 AM. Photos of the suspect were captured by a school security camera.
"The victim described her as being Caucasian with dark hair, last seen walking with a Caucasian male with dark hair & a beard. The woman was wearing a green dragon/lizard beanie during both visits," officials said in a tweet.
If you recognize the suspect, police ask that you contact Animal Protection at 303-441-1874.
