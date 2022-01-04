A woman and her dog fell through the ice at Kittredge pond in Boulder on Monday evening, according to a news release from Boulder Fire-Rescue.
Crews from Boulder Fire-Rescue (BFR), with the assistance of American Medical Response of Boulder (AMR) and University of Colorado Boulder Police Department (CUPD) responded to the scene at around 8:52 PM.
"When BFR arrived on scene they immediately deployed a trained ice-rescuer in an ice rescue suit. Firefighters entered the ice and water and made contact with the victim approximately 25 feet from shore," the release said.
Teams then used rope to hoist the woman and the rescuer to shore. An additional rescuer was deployed to retrieve the dog.
"The victim was out of the water in less than ten minutes from dispatching BFR, thanks to the quick work of the BFR, AMR and CUPD," the release said.
It is important to remember not to chase after an animal or person if they fall through ice. If the ice can't support them, it is unlikely that it will be able to support you. In this situation try to remain calm and dial 911.
"BFR will respond and rescue pets that have fallen into icy waters," officials said. "The City of Boulder has a fully trained water rescue team; however, all firefighters receive cross training in water and dive rescues. Many times, animals will be able to get out of the water without assistance," the release said.
For more information on how to know if ice can support your weight, visit the OutThere Colorado ice guide. Remember – no natural ice should be considered 100 percent safe.
