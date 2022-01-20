For the second day in a row, a Colorado rancher lost a cow to wolf depredation.
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, wolves killed a cow on a ranch in Jackson County on January 19 – at the same ranch where wolves killed a cow on December 19 and January 18.
Officials determined that the cow was killed by one or more wolves during an investigation that revealed wolf tracks in the vicinity of the dead cow, as well as wounds on the cow that were consistent with a wolf attack.
According to a press release on the matter, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is working closely with the rancher, the USDA Wildlife Services, and the Defenders of Wildlife to strategize about how to minimize future losses on the property.
According to Steamboat Radio, a rancher identified as Don Gittleson is currently leasing the property where the attacks have occurred. In an interview with Steamboat Radio, Gittleson details how his team moved their cattle to a new space following the January 18 attack in hopes that keeping the cattle in a tighter group would help protect them. This ended up not being the case, as wolves were able to scatter cattle and make another kill.
Gittleson told Steamboat Radio's Shannon Lukens that the cow that was killed the previous day was removed from the pasture in attempt to prevent attracting wolves back to the same spot. After the most recent kill, Gittleson said that he plans to leave the dead cow behind under the premise that it may prevent the wolves from seeking out another live cow to kill.
Gittleson also plans to install flags designed to scare the wolves, though this would be a temporary fix as the effectiveness of scare-flags tends to quickly wane. Gittleson also expressed concern that current 'solutions' to wolf depredation aren't effective.
The cows that have been killed were 'registered' cows, which are more expensive than 'commercial' cows. Registered cows are typically raised to produce offspring for sale.
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, owners of cows killed by wolves will be compensated for the loss of the cow by Colorado's existing depredation reimbursement program.
Last week, new regulations were passed in regard to hazing wolves, allowing ranchers to annoy or scare wolves in attempt to keep them off of their property provided the wolves are not injured or killed. Killing a wolf in Colorado is a crime, punishable with a steep fine and jail time.
It's important to note that the wolves that have been killing cows in Jackson County are part of a pack of six wolves that naturally migrated to Colorado, not wolves that are part of the state's reintroduction initiative. Though officials are required to put a plan forward to reintroduce wolves on Colorado's western slope by the end of 2023, no wolves have been reintroduced yet and a final plan has not been approved. The pack of wolves that naturally migrated into Colorado is the only known pack of wolves in the state.
The plan to reintroduce wolves into Colorado passed by a slim margin on November 3, 2020.
When the ballot initiative passed, it drew controversy, with a victory that was carried by a number of metro counties far from where wolves would be reintroduced. For example, Boulder County residents voted 68 percent in favor of reintroducing wolves, while Jackson County – where recent killings have taken place – voted 87 percent against. See a full county-by-county breakdown here.
Wolves were originally eradicated from Colorado in the 1940s, in part due to their costly impact on the livestock industry. Many of those against the planned wolf reintroduction have expressed concern that wolves will have a similar impact now.
