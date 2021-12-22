Colorado Parks and Wildlife authorities have officially confirmed that a wolf killed a domestic calf in North Park, near Walden, this past Sunday. According to the Colorado Cattlemen's Association, this is the first confirmed wolf kill involving Colorado livestock in more than 70 years.
An investigation into the kill found wolf tracks in the immediate vicinity of the carcass and wounds on the calf that were consistent with a wolf attack. Images from the scene show a contorted calf, mostly picked clean of its muscle and organs.
This case highlights a key concern of those against wolf reintroduction in Colorado. Many livestock producers have expressed fear that bringing another predator into the ecosystem will have a negative impact on their herds.
While formal wolf reintroduction has yet to begin, a lone wolf pack was discovered in Colorado in early 2020, having naturally migrated from a bordering state. Prior to the presence of that pack, a wolf population was absent from Colorado since their eradication in the 1940s. It is believed that this calf was killed by a wolf or wolves from this pack, which consists of two breeding adults and several pups.
Gray wolves are considered a state endangered species and as a result, they can not be legally killed for any reason other than self-defense. Because of this rule, livestock producers are unable to kill wolves that may be preying on their animals without risk of serious consequences, including fines up to $100,000, a year of jail time, and a lifetime loss of hunting privileges.
In cases where a wolf kills livestock, Colorado Parks and Wildlife reimburses the livestock provider under an existing game damage process, which will be the case in this instance. A wolf-specific process for compensating in the case of depredation is being formalized as part of the gray wolf reintroduction plan.
According to the Colorado Land Conservation Assistance Network, livestock loss reimbursement is capped at $5,000 per animal. While it is unknown exactly how much this livestock provider will be reimbursed, the same organization reports that less than three percent of all claims are denied.
A summary of the ongoing planning process related to wolf depredation compensation, along with information about upcoming meetings on the topic, can be found here.
