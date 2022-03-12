A man was arrested on Friday night after allegedly shooting and killing a wolf-dog from the Mattersville veterans sanctuary in Douglas County.
The dog, named Saga, had apparently gotten loose and ran on to the man's property according to the dog's owner in and interview with FOX 31.
"Last night, our Colorado Directors suffered a relentless and completely unnecessary attack on their personal pet dog "Saga" by our neighboring property owner," Mattersville said in a Facebook post on Friday night.
There are limited details regarding the circumstances of the shooting, and it is not clear what charges , if any, that the neighbor is facing.
Mattersville is a nonprofit sanctuary that houses and pairs veterans that are struggling with PTSD with wolf-dogs.
"Our CEO issued a statement from another Mattersville property demanding #JusticeForSaga!! It is our hope that the Douglas County Sheriffs Office is also pursue other charges related to the cowardly attack on an innocent animal," the post said.
The video below was posted to the Mattersville Facebook page:
"I will not let this man get away with this unpunished, but it still doesn’t change the fact that Saga is gone, a piece of my soul is gone," the dog's owner said in an Instagram post.
(5) comments
There is always two sides to a story. Only one side perfectly and emotionally provided here. I'll wait until the sheriff provides their investigation results. As I see it, the wolf-dog paid the highest price in this sad story.
It always amazes me how pet owners don't want to be responsible for their pets. Whether it's constant barking, cleaning up feces, attacking another pet, not having their pet on a leash. It's always someone else's fault. This is tragic. If only Saga's owners had kept their pet off the neighbour's property!!! Some people just aren't comfortable with wolf dogs just as others aren't comfortable with pit bulls or dobermans. It's up to the pet owner to be responsible and have a regard for public safety. This very well may have been the straw that broke the camel's back for the neighbour. So tragic. 😢
Gunnuts stand ready to shoot anyone or anything as long as they given an exuse or can hide behind dimwit laws. The owner of the dog is probably fortunate he or she wasn't shot as well. The NRA buys politicians who ensure that laws are in place to support gun violence.
Wolf-dog is too vague a description to be going off with the condemnations. Some breeds are not that (reliably) safe around people, especially children. See the site:
https://parade.com/1236090/stephanieosmanski/wolf-dog-breeds/
for more details.
IMO it's sad that it was allowed to escape, and sad that it was killed. But the devil is in the details.
Heartbreaking. There are some truly evil and cowardly people on this planet. I hope he gets what he deserves. Please keep us posted on this.
