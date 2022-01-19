Two more cows have been attacked by wolves in Colorado, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
On the morning of January 18, CPW District Managers received a report of six wolves lurking on a ranch in the North Park area of Jackson County. Upon investigation, wolf tracks and wolf scat were found at the scene, along with two injured cows with wounds indicative of wolf depredation. The incident occurred on the same ranch where a cow was killed by wolves on December 19.
Shannon Lukens of Steamboat Radio caught up with the rancher leasing the property, Don Gittleson, for additional detail.
According to Gittleson, a two-year old heifer that was attacked is expected to survive, but a young cow that was also targeted has been euthanized due to severe injury. An elk was also found at the scene, though the elk was able to escape. Following a similar attack that occurred last month, Gittleson had tried to put larger cows in spaces with heifers to prevent another attack, though that failed (full Steamboat Radio interview found here).
While the wolves involved in this attack are suspected to be the same two-adult, four-cub pack that naturally migrated into Colorado from Wyoming last year, ranchers have expressed concern that the formal reintroduction initiative will further amplify the issue of wolves turning to livestock as prey.
In response to recent wolf attacks, new hazing rules have been approved for Colorado ranchers, now allowing tactics that may frighten or annoy wolves – such as noisemakers. Ranchers are not allowed to injure or kill wolves at the risk of serious criminal charges, even if their livestock is at risk.
The plan to reintroduce wolves into Colorado passed by a slim margin on November 3, 2020, requiring Colorado Parks and Wildlife to come up with a plan to reintroduce wolves on Colorado land found west of the Continental Divide by the end of 2023.
When the ballot initiative passed, it drew controversy, with a victory that was carried by a number of metro counties far from where wolves would be reintroduced. For example, Boulder County residents voted 68 percent in favor of reintroducing wolves, while Jackson County – where recent killings have taken place – voted 87 percent against. See a full county-by-county breakdown here.
While ranchers are reimbursed for wolf depredation, ranchers have expressed that the compensation is not enough. Wolves can also prey on other household animals not covered by current depredation compensation policies, including when wolves killed a pet dog earlier this month, also in Jackson County.
The topic of wolves in Colorado is sure to be much discussed in months leading up to the release of an official reintroduction plan.
(5) comments
"Ranchers are not allowed to injure or kill wolves at the risk of serious criminal charges, even if their livestock is at risk." - they need a "make my day" type law for ranchers to protect their property.
Reintroduction of wolves - let's include Cherry Creek State Park, Horestooth Reservoir, Garden of the Gods, Pueblo Reservoir and the flat irons as places to have wolves.
CO DNR just doesn't get it!!
Unlawful to shoot (NOT that I'm for indiscriminate wolf killing), SO wolves will keep creating more wolves. Then when wolves kill more pets, a Kiddie or adult what happens then??
In my area in WI, a former Military man was able to defend himself when three wolves surrounded him and attacked. He was able to shoot one. 😣. WI has a yearly wolf hunt to wean so there's no overpopulation.
Unfortunately Colorado is adding to the long tumultuous history of the American wolf and it’s relationship with modern European-descent humans. My guess is that the myopic hypocrisy that we’ve seen in the Northern Rockies will migrate south into Colorado as well and we will continue to play the game of add wolf/kill wolf. The wolf killers of course will say “we have a right to protect our property” while failing to acknowledge the fact that they’ve already killed all of the wolves in order to steal their land for their own property. This battle has been going on for a long time in the Greater Yellowstone and now Colorado will be in the fray too.
They grey wolf kills for the sake of killing. They should never have been introduced into Colorado or Wyoming. They decimated elk in AK years back, and were subsequently hunted. Difference between Timber and Grey.
Please, wolf killers? Wolves neither own nor owned any property. They live to kill and reproduce - that is it.
