Rescuers from West Metro Fire (WMF) responded to a lake in the Roxborough Park community on Tuesday after receiving reports that several children had fallen through thin ice.
According to a tweet from WMF, four children were out on the ice when the incident occurred sometime before 2:50 PM. Three of them were able to get out of the water with the help of witnesses who reportedly used hoses, extension cords, and ropes to pull the children in.
The fourth child was still in the water when crews arrived.
At around 3:04 PM, West Metro Fire announced in a tweet that the fourth child had been located and was being removed from the water. Officials identified him as a young teenager and shared that he had been transported to a nearby hospital. Information regarding the boy's condition has not yet been made available.
The other children, two girls and a boy, are reportedly uninjured.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.