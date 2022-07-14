A large portion of Colorado's mountainous region is set to be under a flash flood watch for much of the day on Friday as storms move through the state.
According to the National Weather Service, the flooding risk encompasses many mountains towns, including Estes Park, Vail, the Steamboat Springs area, Breckenridge, Aspen, Glenwood Springs, and the foothills near Boulder. From 11 AM on Friday until 9 PM, heavy rainfall is expected, possibly falling at a rate of one inch per a 30-to-45-minute span.
This will be particularly problematic in burn scar areas, as flash flooding in burn scars is prone to result in mudslides and debris flows.
Those traveling in this region should pay close attention to changing weather throughout the day, as this flash flood watch could upgrade to a flash flood warning at any time. Long delays could take place if roads start shutting down, including along the stretch of I-70 that travels through Glenwood Canyon.
Other burn scar areas with an 'elevated' risk for flash flooding include scars left from the Cameron Peak fire, the East Troublesome fire, the Calwood fire, and the Williams Fork fire.
Rivers and streams can also become dangerous when flash flooding occurs due to rising water, faster currents, and debris that gets pulled into the water way.
At this time, Friday seems to carry the highest flooding risk this weekend, though risk will still be present on Saturday. Some predictions show this risk dropping off by Sunday, but weather forecasts are always subject to change.
Check the National Weather Service website for the most up-to-date information.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.