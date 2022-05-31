Known for being the last ski resort to shut down lifts each year in Colorado, Arapahoe Basin has announced their closing date for the season – with a pretty decent snowstorm still on the way.
According to Arapahoe Basin, next Sunday, June 5, will be the last day winter operations are open this season. This date was announced with knowledge of the incoming storm, which could reportedly drop about 9 inches at the resort (even more elsewhere).
"It could be kind of run around here on Wednesday," wrote resort COO Alan Henceroth, in reference to the incoming snow.
While Arapahoe Basin has extended their season after getting additional late-spring rounds of snow in the past, there's no indication that this will happen this year. In the past, the resort has stayed open into July, including in 2019, when people could hit the slopes during Independence Day.
Tickets to ski at Arapahoe Basin throughout the rest of the year must be purchased online and in advance.
As Arapahoe Basin closes down winter operations for the year, summer happenings are starting to get underway, including a summer yoga series, a via ferrata, and more. Find more information about summer activities on their website.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.