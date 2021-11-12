The Winter Wonderlights display is coming back to the Chapungu Sculpture Park in Loveland, Colorado this holiday season.
Winter Wonderlights is a walkable holiday light experience where visitors are invited to view intricate displays and sculptures.
This year, displays will include holiday string lights, twinkling bulbs, LED mappable snowflakes, illuminated African stone sculptures, a 23-foot tall Christmas tree, and nightly light shows, a news release confirmed.
On select dates there will be live music performances, with local vendors located throughout the park, as well.
The attraction will remain open from Nov. 13 through Jan 2.
Click here for the full schedule of Winter Wonderlights events.
