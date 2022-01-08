The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued two Winter Weather Advisories in Colorado on Saturday, as a storm with the potential to bring 8 inches of snow and strong wind gusts moves through the state.
The first advisory was issued for Elkhead, the Park Mountains and the Flat Tops from midnight on Friday until 3 PM on Saturday. The storm is expected to drop between four and eight inches of snow in these areas with 40 MPH wind gusts possible, the service said.
"Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially on ridge tops," the service said.
The second warning was issued from Rabbit Ears Pass until 2 PM on Saturday, according to NWS. Four to eight inches of snow is expected, with higher totals possible locally, the service said.
"Roads will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be difficult," NWS said in the advisory.
A detailed map of the snowfall can be found, here.
