The National Weather Service has issued a 'winter weather advisory' as a far-reaching snowstorm approaches, expected to hit most of the state's mountains.
The winter weather advisory currently applies to the northwest pocket of the state where the Elk Head and Park mountains are, as well as the Flat Tops. Currently in effect from 6 PM on Tuesday through noon on Wednesday, the advisory warns of four to eight inches of snow, with locally higher totals possible. Travel is expected to be dangerous due to blowing snow in this area.
While this winter storm advisory currently applies to a small portion of the state, widespread snow is expected.
Areas outside of Steamboat Springs, Meeker, and Aspen could get up to 12 inches, with snow likely to fall across most of Colorado's mountain ranges.
See a map of the expected snowfall below:
According to OpenSnow.com, this first round of snowfall precedes another wave of snow expected to hit on Thursday, also with potential to drop snow in the double-digits and likely to favor northern mountains (See the full OpenSnow.com report here).
Those headed to the mountains during the week this week should be prepared to face off with potential winter weather conditions and possible delays. Vehicles should be packed with extra layers to use for warmth in the event of stranding.
