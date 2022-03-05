After a few days of mild weather across the state, the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in Colorado on Saturday.
"Snow showers will continue over the northern Colorado mountains today. The showers will mostly be light, but periods of heavier snow are possible for a few hours this afternoon and again during the day Sunday," the service said in the advisory.
The advisory applies to Rabbit Ears Pass, Rocky Mountain National Park and the Medicine Bow Range, and The Mountains of Summit County, the Mosquito Range, and the Indian Peaks.
The service forecasts between five and ten inches of snow and wind gusts up to 40 MPH in these areas.
Updated winter weather highlights for northeast and north central Colorado. #COWX pic.twitter.com/N6YSAfSiN7— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) March 5, 2022
"Roads will be slick resulting in slow and hazardous travel. Allow extra time to reach your destination. Slow down and use caution. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org," the service said.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.