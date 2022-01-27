Conditions at about 6:45 AM. Image Credit: Colorado Department of Transportation/National Weather Service

More snow is hitting Colorado and it may cause travel concerns, including in the most heavily populated region of the state.

According to the National Weather Service, it's expected that two to four inches of snow will land in portions of central, north central, and northeast Colorado, accompanied by 35 mile per hour winds. This includes the Denver metro area, as well as Boulder, Estes Park, Aurora, Golden, and Castle Rock. A portion of the I-70 corridor is also under alert, including the area around Georgetown and Idaho Springs.

The purple on this map shows the area impacted by the 'winter weather advisory.' Map Credit: National Weather Service.

As of Thursday morning, the alert is set to last through 3 PM, though this may be subject to extension. Roads are likely to become hazardous during this time due to slick conditions. This could end up impacting the evening commute in the Denver metro area.

Because this alert is subject to rapid change, it's recommended that those in the impacted area check for the most recent status here.

Elsewhere in the state, widespread snow is going to fall, but not in high totals. In the most likely scenario, the most snow falls along the Continental Divide above I-70, but only in the form of up to six inches.

See the 'most likely' snowfall scenario below and find the 'high-end' snowfall scenario below that.

Map Credit: National Weather Service.

A less likely high-end scenario calls for up to six inches throughout much of the Denver metro area. That would likely have major impacts on travel, should that occur.

Map Credit: National Weather Service.

The next wave of snow to hit Colorado is expected to come during the first week of February.

Find the most up-to-date information on the National Weather Service website.

