More snow is hitting Colorado and it may cause travel concerns, including in the most heavily populated region of the state.
According to the National Weather Service, it's expected that two to four inches of snow will land in portions of central, north central, and northeast Colorado, accompanied by 35 mile per hour winds. This includes the Denver metro area, as well as Boulder, Estes Park, Aurora, Golden, and Castle Rock. A portion of the I-70 corridor is also under alert, including the area around Georgetown and Idaho Springs.
As of Thursday morning, the alert is set to last through 3 PM, though this may be subject to extension. Roads are likely to become hazardous during this time due to slick conditions. This could end up impacting the evening commute in the Denver metro area.
Because this alert is subject to rapid change, it's recommended that those in the impacted area check for the most recent status here.
Elsewhere in the state, widespread snow is going to fall, but not in high totals. In the most likely scenario, the most snow falls along the Continental Divide above I-70, but only in the form of up to six inches.
Snow will continue to fall across the foothills, Palmer Divide, Front Range Urban Corridor and adjacent plains through the morning. Snowfall rates should generally be less than 1/4" per hour with up to 3/4" per hour with the heavier bands. #cowx pic.twitter.com/HD3xOVVuD3— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) January 27, 2022
See the 'most likely' snowfall scenario below and find the 'high-end' snowfall scenario below that.
A less likely high-end scenario calls for up to six inches throughout much of the Denver metro area. That would likely have major impacts on travel, should that occur.
The next wave of snow to hit Colorado is expected to come during the first week of February.
Find the most up-to-date information on the National Weather Service website.
