The National Weather Service has issued a 'winter weather advisory' for parts of southern Colorado, including the areas around the Sangre de Cristo and the Wet Mountains. The advisory is in effect through 6 PM on Tuesday night.
Five inches of wet snow are expected to accumulate during the storm. Road conditions are expected to be hazardous during this time, possibly into the evening commute. Caution is encouraged while driving in this area.
Earlier on Tuesday, La Veta Pass was closed due to a number of spin-outs occurring. It has since been reopened.
Other regions around the state, including the Front Range and the Eastern Plains, should expect more rain. Be warned that heavy rain can result in flash flooding around burn scars and in urban areas.
Find updates on the National Weather Service website.
