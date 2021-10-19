Photo Credit: CDOT traffic camera of Monarch Pass on Tuesday morning.

Photo Credit: CDOT traffic camera of Monarch Pass on Tuesday morning.

More snow is expected to hit parts of Colorado throughout the day on Tuesday following a short break that is expected in the morning hours. While the snow will be concentrated in the mountains, several fresh inches of powder may impact travel, already shutting down Independence Pass.

According to the National Weather Service, a 'winter weather advisory' is in effect for the Elkhead, Park, and Flat Tops mountain ranges above 9,000 feet of elevation, which are located in the northwestern portion of the state. When the alert was announced early on Tuesday, between four to eight inches of snow were predicted, along with wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour. The advisory lasts through midnight on Tuesday night and is expected result in icy to snow-packed roads.

According to the National Weather Service, snow is also likely to fall in the area of the Sawatch and Mosquito mountain ranges on Tuesday afternoon, with the service posting a snowy photo of Monarch Pass around 7 AM.

Monarch Pass around 6:50 AM. Photo Credit: NWS Pueblo (Twitter)

Monarch Pass around 6:50 AM. Photo Credit: NWS Pueblo (Twitter)

This follows around one to four inches that fell on most Colorado mountains overnight, according to OpenSnow.

See the official alert about the winter weather advisory here. Note that all alerts are subject to change.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.