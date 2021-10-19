More snow is expected to hit parts of Colorado throughout the day on Tuesday following a short break that is expected in the morning hours. While the snow will be concentrated in the mountains, several fresh inches of powder may impact travel, already shutting down Independence Pass.
According to the National Weather Service, a 'winter weather advisory' is in effect for the Elkhead, Park, and Flat Tops mountain ranges above 9,000 feet of elevation, which are located in the northwestern portion of the state. When the alert was announced early on Tuesday, between four to eight inches of snow were predicted, along with wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour. The advisory lasts through midnight on Tuesday night and is expected result in icy to snow-packed roads.
According to the National Weather Service, snow is also likely to fall in the area of the Sawatch and Mosquito mountain ranges on Tuesday afternoon, with the service posting a snowy photo of Monarch Pass around 7 AM.
This follows around one to four inches that fell on most Colorado mountains overnight, according to OpenSnow.
See the official alert about the winter weather advisory here. Note that all alerts are subject to change.
