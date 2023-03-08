Photo provided by Leadville Railroad.

New this season, there's a scenic train cruising the mountains around Colorado's highest city during the winter months. It's sure to provide guests with some stunning scenic views that are often inaccessible due to snow, ice, and frigid temperatures.

The Leadville Railroad 'Winter Express' route travels through snowy forests with a mountainous backdrop at more than 10,000 feet above sea level. The full route takes about two hours, with trains departing Thursday through Saturday at 1:30 PM.

Photo provided by Leadville Railroad, Credited to Sean McBride.

Winter Express tickets start at $72.50, with table seating also available. The route will be running through April 1, 2023.

Book a ride on the 'Winter Express' here and find more information on the Leadville Railroad website.

Summer rides can also be booked.

