Widespread 'winter storm warnings' have been issued by the National Weather Service as a storm bears down on Colorado's mountain region, likely to drop heavy snow amid strong winds. The storm is expected to create extremely dangerous avalanche conditions, resulting in an 'avalanche watch' being posted by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, as well.
Most mountains in Colorado are under either a winter storm warning or winter storm watch, with the map below showing where 'warnings' are active in pink and where 'watches' are active in blue. The purple indicates a 'winter weather advisory.'
A 'warning' indicates the most severe scenario, meaning that hazardous conditions are imminent or highly likely and that protective action steps must be taken to prevent loss of life. An 'advisory' is a step down from this, indicating that hazardous conditions could result in life threatening situations. A 'watch' indicates that hazardous conditions may occur, but that the location and timing remains uncertain.
Most 'winter storm warnings' pictured in pink on the map above stretch from early Thursday morning to Friday afternoon though some warnings go into effect earlier than that, on Wednesday night. Snow totals noted in the warnings range from several inches to multiple feet. Strong winds and frigid temperatures are also expected.
These warnings could be subject to rapid change, making it recommended to check this page if you're located in one of these impacted areas for the most up-to-date report. Winter storm watch updates can be found here and information about advisories can be found here.
An avalanche watch has also been issued by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center for Steamboat/Flat Tops, Aspen, Gunnison, North San Juan, and South San Juan zones. Extremely dangerous conditions are expected to develop in these areas by Thursday evening, making backcountry travel in these zones ill-advised with deadly potential by late Thursday into Friday.
Those traveling in Colorado's mountains over the next couple days should be prepared for delays and possible stranding. Keep essential items in your trunk should you get trapped in your vehicle.
Some parts of the state may get snow in the range of two to three feet.
Find official updates about this storm on the National Weather Service website and check avalanche conditions with the CAIC.
