The National Weather Service has activated a number of weather alerts as snow approaches Colorado.
A 'winter storm warning' has been activated in the eastern San Juan Mountains over 10,000 feet, in the area of Wolf Creek Pass. Heavy snow is expected, with accumulations likely to be around 12 inches and accompanied by 65 mile per hour winds. Winds this strong coupled with heavy snow will limit visibility and could also cause tree damage. This winter storm warning is in effect from midnight on Monday through 6 PM on Tuesday and is subject to extension.
Winter weather advisories also span much of Colorado's western mountain region warning of snow and wind, spanning from the northern border to the southern border of the state. This includes the Grand and Battlement Mesas, the Gore and Elk Mountains, and the West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. Advisories are also present in the Elkhead and Park Mountains and the Flat Tops, as well as the Northwest San Juan Mountains and the Southwest San Juan Mountains. See full details of these advisories here.
Meanwhile, high wind warnings and red flag warnings are present in the southeast corner of the state, with fire danger stretch up through Colorado Springs toward the southern edge of Denver.
Winter weather conditions and predictions are subject to change. Stay up-to-date with weather alerts on the National Weather Service website.
