A winter storm warning along the northern Front Range and central mountains that was set to expire at 3 PM has been extended into the evening with more snow on the way to Colorado.
Now set to expire at 6 PM, the National Weather Service is warning some Coloradans of another wave of snow that's set to hit the state after a morning lull. Impacted areas including Front Range towns like Red Feather Lakes, Nederland, and Estes Park will see impacts, along with a large area of the central mountains, including spots like Breckenridge, Georgetown, Winter Park, and the Eisenhower Tunnel. Rocky Mountain National Park is also under a 'winter storm warning.' Slick roads are expected in impacted areas.
Heavy snow is expected to redevelop around mid-day, dropping up to 8 additional inches with highest totals expected to land above 7,500 feet. At time of publishing, the National Weather Service was reporting that the highest snowfall total of the previous 24 hours occurred along Rocky Mountain National Park's Trail Ridge Road, with 13 inches of accumulation. The nearby town of Estes Park, at a much lower elevation, got 8.8 inches during the same time frame.
Showers will mainly be east and northeast of Denver this morning, with rain mixed with snow on the plains. More snow showers will develop over the mountains by midday, with another round of rain showers for the plains this afternoon. #cowx pic.twitter.com/2JjhBY5IJH— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 11, 2021
The Pikes Peak region surrounding Colorado Springs is also expected to get more snow, with the National Weather Service calling for one to four additional inches. The Pikes Peak region, along with the northern Sangre de Cristos, the Wet Mountains, the Sawatch Range, and the Mosquito Range, has an active winter weather advisory through noon on Tuesday.
This weather comes on the heels of snow that has already been recording breaking in parts of Colorado. While it does snow in May most years, it typically doesn't snow this much.
All weather predictions are subject to change. See the National Weather Service website for more information.
